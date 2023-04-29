 Cloud services spending increases $10B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cloud services spending increases $10B

29 APR 2023

Synergy Research Group data showed spending on cloud infrastructure services grew more than $10 billion year-on-year during Q1, despite continued economic uncertainty.

The research company placed total revenue from infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and hosted private cloud services at $63.7 billion.

Synergy stated public IaaS and PaaS accounted for the bulk of revenue and grew 21 per cent.

It placed AWS as the leading service provider with a market share of between 32 per cent and 34 per cent, but noted Microsoft and Google increased their holdings by a percentage point to 23 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Synergy noted the trio held 65 per cent of the global market and 72 per cent of the public cloud sector.

It cited Oracle, Snowflake, MongoDB and Huawei as among tier-two providers which topped annual growth comparisons.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

UK authority raises cloud competition concerns

Ericsson takes $76M hit on cloud, services unit

Huawei escapes crisis, focuses on cloud
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association