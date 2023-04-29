Cloud services spending increases $10B

Synergy Research Group data showed spending on cloud infrastructure services grew more than $10 billion year-on-year during Q1, despite continued economic uncertainty.

The research company placed total revenue from infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and hosted private cloud services at $63.7 billion.

Synergy stated public IaaS and PaaS accounted for the bulk of revenue and grew 21 per cent.

It placed AWS as the leading service provider with a market share of between 32 per cent and 34 per cent, but noted Microsoft and Google increased their holdings by a percentage point to 23 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Synergy noted the trio held 65 per cent of the global market and 72 per cent of the public cloud sector.

It cited Oracle, Snowflake, MongoDB and Huawei as among tier-two providers which topped annual growth comparisons.