CK Hutchison makes offer to EC in Wind Tre case

CK Hutchison offered concessions to the European Commission in an apparent bid to push through its acquisition of Veon’s share of Italian joint venture Wind Tre.

In a filing on the EC’s competition website, the authority confirmed it had received commitments on the case, but revealed no further details.

The EC is working to an end-August deadline to make a decision on whether to green light the acquisition, having opened an investigation into the proposed deal in July.

Should the €2.45 billion deal go through, CK Hutchison would be the sole owner of Wind Tre, a move the company said would give it a larger presence in an “attractive market”.

The JV was formed by a merger of Wind, owned by Veon (formerly Vimpelcom), and CK Hutchison’s 3 unit in Italy. To get the original deal through the European Commission in September 2016, the two agreed to sell assets to French company Iliad to provide the platform for its launch in Italy.

Iliad launched its service in May 2018 alongside an aggressively-priced opening deal, which has led to rivals slashing prices and boosting data allocations.