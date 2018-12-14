CK Hutchison makes IoT, MVNO services push - Mobile World Live

CK Hutchison Holdings is set to launch a new London-based unit, which will offer IoT and MVNO services along with seeking out new revenue streams for the company.

In a statement, the company said the CKH Innovations Opportunities Development business will act “as an international development hub across its global business units”. Customers “will benefit from world leading data and network solutions, leveraging the group’s extensive assets”, it explained.

IoT and MVNO services will be delivered by the Wholesale and Enterprise department, one of four within the new unit. The wholesale element will “launch innovative new IoT services in the European market”, capabilities which will be “expanded to further facilitate cross-border business opportunities and optimise inter-CKH company collaboration, both within telco and into other CKH industries, including Infrastructure, Ports and Retail”.

Other departments forming CKH Innovations Opportunities Development include Data Analytics and Management; Digital Consumer Products Development; Technology and Market Intelligence; and International Roaming.

The last department will look to “centralise the international roaming and interconnect business of CKH’s mobile operators to drive efficiency and improved quality of service.”

CK Hutchison added the move is part of a strategy to deliver a more streamlined, cost-effective future with potential for new revenue streams in multiple sectors, including online gaming and IoT.