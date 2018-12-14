 CK Hutchison makes IoT, MVNO services push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CK Hutchison makes IoT, MVNO services push

14 DEC 2018

CK Hutchison Holdings is set to launch a new London-based unit, which will offer IoT and MVNO services along with seeking out new revenue streams for the company.

In a statement, the company said the CKH Innovations Opportunities Development business will act “as an international development hub across its global business units”. Customers “will benefit from world leading data and network solutions, leveraging the group’s extensive assets”, it explained.

IoT and MVNO services will be delivered by the Wholesale and Enterprise department, one of four within the new unit. The wholesale element will “launch innovative new IoT services in the European market”, capabilities which will be “expanded to further facilitate cross-border business opportunities and optimise inter-CKH company collaboration, both within telco and into other CKH industries, including Infrastructure, Ports and Retail”.

Other departments forming CKH Innovations Opportunities Development include Data Analytics and Management; Digital Consumer Products Development; Technology and Market Intelligence; and International Roaming.

The last department will look to “centralise the international roaming and interconnect business of CKH’s mobile operators to drive efficiency and improved quality of service.”

CK Hutchison added the move is part of a strategy to deliver a more streamlined, cost-effective future with potential for new revenue streams in multiple sectors, including online gaming and IoT.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Intel

Interview: Nokia

Lenovo chairman hails mobile turnaround
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association