 CK Hutchison eyes FWA, analytics push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CK Hutchison eyes FWA, analytics push

16 MAR 2023

CK Hutchison Group Telecom specified fixed wireless access (FWA) and expansion of data analytics projects as growth drivers for the business going forward, as its European 3-branded operations reported a mixed bag of results for 2022.

In its annual earnings statement, the company outlined key growth areas which include drives to increase its customer base, push FWA across its markets and increase the scope of the data analytics applications it offers to industry.

The group noted it had already developed applications for mobility, retail and tourism, digital advertising and utilities sectors using data analytics, and planned to target areas including electric vehicle charging infrastructure moving forward.

Other growth areas identified were accessory sales and partnerships with third-parties to offer new products.

For 2022, its 3 Europe operation reported mixed results from its two largest markets.

Its UK business booked a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in its customer base and an associated 4 per cent increase in revenue, while Italian business WindTre suffered a 6 per cent revenue decline.

The company also took another non-cash impairment on its Italian business of €1.3 billion, blamed on the “continuing challenging business environment” in the country. The hit was lower than the €1.7 billion write down in the market the previous year.

Across CK Hutchison Group Telecom, which comprises 3 Europe and its mobile unit in Hong Kong and Macau, it booked flat revenue of €10.1 billion. Net profit fell 55 per cent to €1.1 billion. The drop in its bottom line was attributed to higher one off gains in 2021 and deferred tax credits in the UK.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Iliad boss claims strongest growth across Europe

Power problems fail to sap all energy from MTN results

China Unicom books gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association