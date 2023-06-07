 Cisco unveils network cloud platform - Mobile World Live
Home

Cisco unveils network cloud platform

07 JUN 2023

LIVE FROM CISCO LIVE, LAS VEGAS: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (pictured) outlined a new platform which enables enterprises and service providers to manage their network products and applications across a single interface to reduce network complexities.

The Cisco Network Cloud marks the vendor’s effort to simplify operations across its portfolio of products including SD-WAN, data centre, campus and branch, compute and IoT.

Cisco Network Cloud allows IT administrators to manage and access cloud-based and on-premises network infrastructures from its Meraki dashboard.

Jonathan Davidson, EVP and GM for Cisco Networking, stated in a keynote the platform drops “swivel-chair operations” of the past by generating accessible insights.

“Over time, this will translate into more unified experiences for your customers and your users.”

Cisco stated the platform simplifies discovery and correction of technical issues using a product named ThousandEyes, which also offers controls to address network congestion by tapping AWS infrastructure.

The cloud platform launched with single sign-on (SSO) across Cisco’s networking products and services.

There is also an API exchange and repository which can be linked to SSO, moves Cisco again pitched as offering greater simplicity in terms of automated connections and data exchange.

Ish Limkakeng, SVP of Cisco Networking, told Mobile World Live the open interfaces and APIs could ultimately provide visibility into a competitor’s equipment as well as his company’s.

Cisco also announced a new purchasing model enabling enterprises to buy hardware, software and support with a single subscription.

The model will be first available across Cisco’s Catalyst switch range.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

AT&T, Cisco target SMB hybrid needs

Cisco teases generative AI moves

Cisco prepara novedades en IA generativa
Español

