Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $4B

25 JAN 2017
ss-phone-apps-analytics

Cisco will acquire AppDynamics, an application intelligence software company based in San Francisco, for $3.7 billion, as part of a strategy to “transition toward software-centric solutions that deliver predictable recurring revenue.”

AppDynamics provides optimisation services to businesses covering user experience and mobile app engagement, and counts Nasdaq and Nike among its clients. Following the acquisition, the company will continue to be led by current CEO David Wadhwani, and will operate as a new software business unit in Cisco’s IoT and Applications Business Group.

Cisco made its move a day before AppDynamics was due to price a long-planned IPO following an investor roadshow.

It is worth noting the price Cisco is paying for AppDynamics is around two-and-a-half times higher than it paid to acquire IoT specialist Jasper in February 2016, and the deal is Cisco’s largest acquisition since it bought security company Sourcefire for $2.7 billion in 2013.

In a statement, Cisco said: “As things get simpler for consumers, they get more complex for companies trying to stay ahead of rising customer expectations. Together AppDynamics and Cisco will provide customers with intelligent and actionable insights, helping them make speedy business decisions and improve business performance.”

The acquisition is expected to close in Cisco’s fiscal Q3 2017, which covers the three months to end-April.

In November Cisco disappointed with a forecast revenue in its fiscal Q2 2017 (the three months to end-January) will fall by between 2 per cent and 4 per cent, citing weakness in orders from service providers.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

