Cisco targets network monitoring company SamKnows

Cisco struck a deal to buy UK-based broadband network monitoring company SamKnows to strengthen its network assurance portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Cisco expects to close it in fiscal Q1 2024, which runs to late October.

Privately-held SamKnows gathers connectivity information from millions of vantage points on home routers and mobile devices globally.

Cisco SVP and GM of Network Assurance Mohit Lad stated in a blog the company plans to use Accedian and SamKnows to link additional data into its ThousandEyes cloud to provide more visibility into broadband networks and last-mile performance.

The deal will also put ThousandEyes’ end-to-end network assurance platform in front of more broadband service providers to help them isolate and troubleshoot issues at a faster rate, Lad said.

EVP and GM for Cisco Networking Jonathan Davidson explained in a blog the SamKnows team will join the network assurance business.

Davidson stated applications for hybrid working, 5G, IoT, and AI have increased the need for real-time visibility across broadband networks.