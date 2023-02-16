 Cisco heralds supply chain progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cisco heralds supply chain progress

16 FEB 2023

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (pictured) stated aggressive supply chain measures the vendor took over several quarters helped improve profitability in its fiscal Q2 2023 (the period to 28 January), but cautioned components for a few product areas remained highly constrained.

On an earnings call, Robbins argued the company was better positioned than “at any time since I became CEO almost eight years ago”, despite a challenging environment.

Robbins spearheaded a shift towards software-based services from Cisco’s traditional network hardware business.

The CEO noted the recent quarter marked an increase in “product deliveries” and “significant reductions in customer lead times” following “aggressive actions” around product design by Cisco’s supply chain and engineering teams.

Software revenue of $4.2 billion was up 10 per cent on the same period of fiscal 2022.

Overall revenue rose 7 per cent to $13.6 billion and net income of $2.7 billion was down 7 per cent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US shifts to Cisco powered cloud core

Cisco reduce personal y explica su reestructuración

Cisco cuts staff, details $600M restructure

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association