 Cisco hails largest-ever quarterly revenue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cisco hails largest-ever quarterly revenue

17 NOV 2022

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (pictured) stated a trend of improved supply chains continued into its fiscal Q1 2023 (calendar Q3), which helped deliver the largest quarterly revenue in the company’s history.

On Cisco’s earnings call, Robbins noted a redesign of many products and action taken over several quarters to alleviate supply chain issues yielded positive results.

“We were encouraged by what we were seeing with modest improvement in certain component availability, as shortages continued to ease from last quarter.”

He noted the easing supply constraints was “now releasing software subscriptions that were sitting in backlog connecting to unshipped hardware”.

Cisco has spent several years transitioning from one-time hardware sales to reccurring software-based. Total software revenue increased 5 per cent year-on-year and software subscription 11 per cent.

“Our business model is resilient with 43 per cent of our revenue now recurring, which is very important as we navigate the current macro environment,” Robbins said.

Cisco posted $10.3 billion in product-related revenue, an increase of 8 per cent, though services was flat on $3.4 billion.

Overall revenue of $13.6 billion was up 6 per cent, while net income of $2.7 billion was down 10 per cent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Globe Telecom profit grows

Cisco extends Spain commitment with design centre

Cisco creará en España un centro técnico de diseño de chips
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association