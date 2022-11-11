 Cisco extends Spain commitment with design centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cisco extends Spain commitment with design centre

11 NOV 2022

Cisco detailed plans to establish an engineering design centre at an existing innovation facility in Barcelona, citing benefits for European Union (EU) ambitions to take a leading position in global semiconductor research and production.

The US company noted the centre will be its first of its kind in the EU, with a focus on creating next-generation chips.

Cisco chair and CEO Chuck Robbins (pictured) stated the company’s semiconductor advances help “overcome the performance, economic and power-consumption limitations of current infrastructure”.

The centre is being built under the framework of a Spanish economic transformation project centred on semiconductors and microelectronics.

Cisco noted the move also contributes to an EU plan detailed in February to reduce the bloc’s reliance on overseas chip supplies and strenghten its supply chain.

The European Chips Act aims to double the EU’s share of the global semiconductor market to 20 per cent by 2030.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

BT, Cisco launch equipment recycling scheme

BT y Cisco inician un plan de reciclaje de equipamiento

Cisco weathers supply chain constraints

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association