Cisco chief backs cloud as foundation for future

LIVE FROM CISCO LIVE, LAS VEGAS: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (pictured) outlined a vision to power the vendor’s full networking portfolio from the cloud as part of an effort to simplify its services and applications.

Cisco is building more cloud-based management tools to help customers track and oversee their networks. It unveiled new cloud management capabilities which provide a unified experience across a trio of its units dealing in switching technologies.

The capabilities allow use of a common dashboard to deliver visibility across networks.

It also announced Cisco Network Cloud, an SaaS platform for managing data centre technology and multi-clouds which it plans to launch later this year.

During his keynote, Robbins stated Cisco’s goal includes having the same look and feel across the various applications by enabling single sign-on and simplifying its licensing strategy.

Cisco also announced the launch of AppDynamics Cloud, a cloud-native observation platform employing network telemetry to provide a full-stack view across the entire IT landscape to deliver insights on application performance and security.

Robbins shared the keynote stage with a virtual call-in from

Ford Motor Company CEO and president Jim Farley made a virtual appearance to discuss automotive use cases for Cisco’s Webex platform using LTE connectivity, including alerts covering traffic and pedestrians.

Farley noted Cisco’s software was enabling his company’s engineers to create new features once a model is launched, enabling continuous improvements over its lifecycle and eliminating previous development programmes which could span four years and up to $1 billion, depending on the vehicle.

“Having software will be the big differentiator,” Farley stated. “It’s going to completely change the game for Ford. In fact, it is so fundamental, I would say it’s a refounding of the company”.