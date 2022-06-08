 Chip giant TSMC sees 2022 revenue booming - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Chip giant TSMC sees 2022 revenue booming

08 JUN 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) forecast revenue in 2022 to increase 30 per cent, as chairman Mark Liu insisted rising inflation has not impacted chip production, Bloomberg reported.

Liu explained during its annual shareholders’ meeting that weak demand from the smartphone and PC sectors is more than offset by strong demand from the electric vehicle industry, which forced it to adjust inventories to boost capacity, Bloomberg wrote.

The growth target is up from a 24.1 per cent increase in 2021 to US$56.8 billion.

Liu confirmed a previous Q2 revenue guidance of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion. It booked revenue of $12.6 billion during the same period a year earlier.

He noted the company has no plans to build a chip factory in Europe.

In its Q4 earnings call in April, CEO C.C. Wei said the company expected to outperform the industry with mid- to high- 20 per cent growth in US dollar terms.

Revenue in the opening quarter of 2022 grew 35.5 per cent year-on-year to TWD491.1 billion ($17 billion), surpassing a forecast of 29 per cent to 33 per cent.

The contract chipmaker is a major supplier for tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia and AMD.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TSMC looks to Singapore for chip production

TSMC sales hit record in Q1

Automotive specialist joins Japan chip venture
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association