 Chip company MaxLinear plots Taiwan takeover - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Chip company MaxLinear plots Taiwan takeover

06 MAY 2022

US chip company MaxLinear arranged an acquisition of NAND flash controller manufacturer Silicon Motion Technology for nearly $4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal which will create one of the largest fabless semiconductor suppliers in the world.

MaxLinear stated the deal will almost double its total addressable market opportunity to $15 billion and create a company in the top-ten of the global fabless semiconductor sector.

The company focuses on radio frequency (RF) analogue and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband, connectivity and infrastructure markets. Taiwan-based Silicon Motion Technology NAND equipment is employed in solid state storage devices.

MaxLinear explained the combination would open opportunities in new enterprise and consumer markets, additional sectors which are expected to reap revenue of more than $2 billion per annum.

The deal is expected to be completed by H1 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and a vote by Silicon Motion Technology’s shareholders.

Once the acquisition is completed, MaxLinear shareholders will own about 86 per cent of the combined company with Silicon Motion Technology stockholders the remaining 14 per cent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association