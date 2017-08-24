English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson gigabit network a first for China Unicom

24 AUG 2017

China Unicom, China’s second largest operator, and Swedish equipment vendor Ericsson announced the commercial launch of a gigabit LTE network in parts of the country delivering (theoretical) peak speeds of up to 979Mb/s.

During the launch of the service on Tuesday (22 August), passengers on the Hainan Island high-speed train could watch the ceremony and experience virtual reality video using the new network and LTE-Broadcast technology.

Ericsson is the operator’s exclusive provider for LTE-Broadcast equipment, and the deployment is China’s first commercial rollout of the technology.

The gigabit network is available in Guangdong, Hainan, Shandong and Beijing . The two companies are conducting ongoing 1Gb/s trials in Sichuan, Hubei, Shanxi, Jilin and Jiangsu provinces.

China Unicom is the latest operator in Asia to push gigabit services. Earlier this week Mobile World Live reported that Thailand’s AIS launched 1Gb/s download speeds in “major provinces nationwide”, while Australia’s Telstra pioneered the service back in January. Devices from Samsung (S8, S8+ and Note8) support gigabit services.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: China operator H1 2017 scorecard

Kuang-Chi takes 1.88% stake in China Unicom unit

China Unicom forecasts strong profit growth despite sales dip
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association