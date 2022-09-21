 China Unicom, PacNet deemed US security threats - Mobile World Live
Home

China Unicom, PacNet deemed US security threats

21 SEP 2022

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) continued a pursuit of Chinese companies, adding international telecoms company Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) and operator China Unicom Americas to a list of companies deemed security threats.

In a statement, the FCC cited Pacific Network and China Unicom Americas’ state ownership as a source of concern regarding the potential for spying by accessing or misdirecting communications.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) noted it had previously revoked China Unicom Americas and Pacific Network’s authority to provide services in the US because of the security risks they posed.

“Now, working with our national security partners, we are taking additional action to close the door to these companies”.

“This action demonstrates our whole-of-government effort to protect network security and privacy.”

The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the FCC to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

