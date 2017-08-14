English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom forecasts strong profit growth despite sales dip

14 AUG 2017

China Unicom, the country’s second largest mobile operator, warned revenue dropped 1.5 per cent in the first half of the year due to intense competition in the broadband market, but forecast net profit to have jumped 69 per cent to CNY2.4 billion ($360 million).

Service revenue for H1 is forecast to increase 3.2 per cent to CNY124.1 billion – fuelled by an expected 5.2 per cent jump in mobile service revenue to CNY76.8 billion. However, consolidated revenue is expected to fall to CNY138.2 billion due to a decline in broadband access sales, resulting in a flat fixed-line service revenue of CNY46.6 billion compared with the same period of last year, the company said.

Looking ahead to the second half, the operator said it will stop charging mobile domestic long-distance and roaming fees from 1 September and: “market competition is expected to cyclically intensify. The group expects that its financial performance in the second half will face increasing pressure”.

The operator, which experienced a dismal 2016, returned to growth in Q1 2017, with its net profit rising 79 per cent year-on-year to CNY862 million ($125 million).

China Unicom will report its H1 earnings in full later this month.

Market leader China Mobile last week reported a 3.5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for H1 to CNY62.8 billion. Revenue of CNY388.9 billion was up 5 per cent, and service revenue increased 6.9 per cent to CNY345 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Price cuts drive China Mobile 4G strength

Alibaba, Tencent deals hint at China Unicom funding

China Unicom tight-lipped on new investors
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association