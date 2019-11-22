 China Unicom 4G growth takes a big hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom 4G growth takes a big hit

22 NOV 2019

China Unicom continued to struggle after falling to third place in Q3, with 4G subscriber additions slowing to just 600,000 in October, down from an average of 3.5 million per month for the first nine months of the year.

The operator also lost 2.6 million overall subscribers in October to end the month with a total of 322.1 million. From April to September it added fewer than 400,000 subs.

Second ranked China Telecom picked up 2.7 million 4G users in October, while the market leader China Mobile added 1.5 million.

China had 1.28 billion LTE subscribers at end-October, taking 4G penetration to 80 per cent. China Telecom led with an 84 per cent rate, followed by China Mobile (79.4 per cent) and China Unicom (78.2 per cent).

During October, China Telecom added 2.1 million subs to take its total to 333 million, while China Mobile signed up 1.5 million to end October with 943 million.

In the third quarter, China Telecom moved ahead of China Unicom in overall customer numbers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Ericsson score China 5G deals

China’s big three operators launch 5G

China Unicom profit climbs despite mobile weakness
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association