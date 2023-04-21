 China Telecom, Unicom reveal Q1 gains - Mobile World Live
China Telecom, Unicom reveal Q1 gains

21 APR 2023

China Telecom and Unicom recorded marginal ARPU gains in Q1, a return to growth after flat numbers throughout 2022, as they made gains in 5G user numbers across their shared infrastructure.

Combined 5G package subscriber additions totalled 26.3 million: China Telecom’s figure grew 34.4 per cent from Q1 2022 to 283.2 million and China Unicom’s number was up 31.1 per cent to 223.8 million.

China Telecom’s mobile ARPU was up 1.6 per cent to CNY45.80 ($6.65). Total mobile subscribers increased 19 million to 398.7 million.

Net profit rose 10.5 per cent to CNY8 billion, aided by gains from associates and joint ventures. Operating revenue increased 9.2 per cent to CNY130.6 billion, with mobile service revenue up 3.2 per cent to CNY50.6 billion.

The company’s industrial service revenue grew 18.9 per cent to CNY35 billion.

China Unicom registered 2 per cent growth in mobile ARPU to CNY44.90.

Net profit rose 11.2 per cent to CNY5.2 billion.

Operating revenue increased 9.2 per cent to CNY97.2 billion, with mobile service rising 4.4 per cent to CNY43.8 billion and equipment 41.8 per cent to CNY11.1 billion.

Industry internet sales of CNY22.4 billion accounted for 26 per cent of service revenue, up by 2.1 percentage points.

The number of IoT connections grew 33.1 per cent to 416 million.

Unicom Cloud booked 40 per cent growth to CNY12.8 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

