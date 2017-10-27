English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

China Telecom profit climbs on 4G growth

27 OCT 2017

China Telecom, the country’s third largest mobile operator, posted stable profit and revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2017 despite hikes in network-related spending and marketing expenses to expand its 4G subscriber base.

The company’s net profit for the nine month period rose 5.5 per cent to CNY18.5 billion ($2.8 billion), with total revenue rising 4.1 per cent to CNY274.7 billion. EBITDA increased 3.7 per cent to CNY78.8 billion over the same period of 2016.

Service turnover was up 7 per cent to CNY249.7 billion.

It added 60 million LTE subscribers year-on-year to take its total to 167.5 million at end-September. The number of mobile subscribers rose by 28 million from a year ago to 241 million. Almost 70 per cent of its mobile users are now on 4G plans.

The profit gains came despite a mandated cut in domestic long-distance and roaming fees from 1 September, along with a nearly 10 per cent year-on-year increase in network operations and support expenses following its network expansion and an increase in the number of leased tower assets and related expenses.

In a statement, China Telecom chairman Yang Jie said the company is “facing intensified market competition coupled with complicated and changing industry environments”, adding: “the group consolidated competitive strengths and deepened data traffic operation resulted in acceleration of scale development of the mobile business.”

Marketing expenses to drive subscriber growth increased by 7.4 per cent.

The company said ARPU increased steadily over the same period of 2016, but didn’t provide a profit figure.

Comparison
Rival China Mobile reported a net profit of CNY92.1 billion for the nine month period, up 4.6 per cent over the comparable period of 2016. Revenue of CNY569.5 billion rose 4.9 per cent and service revenue grew 7.1 per cent to CNY515.3 billion.

China Unicom’s preliminary results forecast a net profit of CNY4.1 billion on service revenue of CNY187.9 billion, up 4.1 per cent year-on-year. Mobile service turnover is expected to increase 6.7 per cent to CNY117 billion

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE profit jumps in Jan-Sep, revenue growth slows

China Mobile profit grows as 4G subs climb

China Unicom forecasts profit surge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association