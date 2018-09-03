English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China strengthens Nigeria ties with $330M loan

03 SEP 2018

The Nigerian telecoms industry is set to receive a cash injection worth $328 million from China, as the Asian powerhouse looks to help with the development of infrastructure in the African country.

Reuters reported that Exim, a Chinese institutional bank which is chartered to implement state policies, will loan Nigeria the cash as the two countries strengthen diplomatic ties.

The agreement was part of “the current [Nigerian] administration’s commitment to incorporating the development of information and communications technology into national strategic planning”, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

Indeed, the agreement is one of many Chinese loan deals with Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015.

For Nigeria, the cash boost will help with the government’s aims of improving technology infrastructure to boost growth and create jobs. Poor infrastructure is considered as a major challenge for companies operating in Nigeria, with the country relying mainly on oil sales for its economy.

And for China, strengthening ties in emerging markets, such as those in Africa, could be vital for the country’s companies’ future growth amid tensions with several other nations.

Huawei has been banned from supplying telecoms equipment in the US due to national security concerns, while Huawei and ZTE were also recently barred from bidding for 5G infrastructure contracts in Australia. Last week, Japan was reportedly also considering restrictions on the vendors, while Huawei is also facing security scrutiny in the UK.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Japan considers restrictions on Huawei, ZTE gear

ZTE reveals toll of US woes in H1; expects Q3 profit

ZTE gets back to business after US ban
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association