English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

China operators add 102M 4G users in Jan-May period

20 JUN 2017

China’s big three operators – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – added another 24.3 million 4G subscribers in May, boosting their total net additions during the opening five months of 2017 to 102 million.

The country now counts nearly 864 million LTE users, representing 63.6 per cent of total mobile subscribers.

China Mobile continued to expand its lead, adding 14 million 4G connections in May and 48 million since the beginning of the year. It ended May with 583 million LTE users, or 68 per cent of its total of 863 million subs.

Number two operator China Unicom picked up 5.6 million 4G users last month, for a year-to-date increase of 28.8 million. The operator’s LTE subscriber base stood at 133.4 million at end-May, accounting for 54 per cent of its 268 million total user base.

China Telecom stayed ahead of rival China Unicom in terms of 4G subscriber additions, ending May with 147 million 4G users after adding 4.7 million LTE users during the month and 25.4 million over the first five months of 2017.

With a net addition of 12 million mobile users during the period, it ended May with 227 million total connections.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobike raises $600M in latest funding round

China smartphone shipments drop 25% in May

China operators to invest $180B in 5G by 2023
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association