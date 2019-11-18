China Mobile targets 70M 5G users in 2020 - Mobile World Live

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator, set a target of signing up 70 million 5G users by the end of 2020, with a planned investment of CNY20 billion ($2.85 billion), China Daily reported.

Yang Jie, the state-owned operator’s chairman, said during a conference in Guangzhou its 5G investment over the next five years will reach at least CNY100 billion, the newspaper wrote.

Yang said the company will focus on deploying standalone 5G technology.

The market leader registered more than 10 million 5G users even before officially launching 5G services at the end of October in parts of 50 cities, along with rivals China Telecom and China Unicom.

China Mobile aims to deploy 50,000 5G sites by end-December.

GSMA Intelligence forecasts China will have 460 million 5G subscribers by 2025.