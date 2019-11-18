 China Mobile targets 70M 5G users in 2020 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile targets 70M 5G users in 2020

18 NOV 2019

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator, set a target of signing up 70 million 5G users by the end of 2020, with a planned investment of CNY20 billion ($2.85 billion), China Daily reported.

Yang Jie, the state-owned operator’s chairman, said during a conference in Guangzhou its 5G investment over the next five years will reach at least CNY100 billion, the newspaper wrote.

Yang said the company will focus on deploying standalone 5G technology.

The market leader registered more than 10 million 5G users even before officially launching 5G services at the end of October in parts of 50 cities, along with rivals China Telecom and China Unicom.

China Mobile aims to deploy 50,000 5G sites by end-December.

GSMA Intelligence forecasts China will have 460 million 5G subscribers by 2025.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

New Zealand’s Spark goes multi-vendor for 5G

Vivo dominates nascent China 5G market

Nokia, Ericsson score China 5G deals
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association