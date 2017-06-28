English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWC Shanghai 2017

China Mobile targets 17% VoLTE penetration this year

28 JUN 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SHANGHAI 2017: China Mobile, the largest mobile operator in the world, plans to nearly double its VoLTE user base by the end of the year, when VoLTE penetration will reach 17 per cent.

Shang Bing, chairman of China Mobile, said VoLTE users will increase from 86 million to 150 million by end-December. The operator has launched VoLTE in 313 cities across China.

In his keynote today at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Shang said the operator’s mobile 4G user base will reach 620 million by year-end, with 4G penetration hitting 72 per cent.

China Mobile has invested about CNY450 billion ($66 billion) over the last three years to build out the world’s largest 4G network, he said. Its 4G user base reached 583 million in May, with 4G penetration at 67.5 per cent. “One in four 4G users in the world is a China Mobile user.”

It has deployed 1.6 million 4G base stations, or about 30 per cent of the global total, Shang said. Its 4G coverage will reach 99 per cent of the population by the end of the year, when its LTE base station count rises to 1.77 million.

After a push from the government, he said overall mobile phone bills fell 60 per cent in 2015 and household monthly broadband fees declined from CNY51 to CNY32.7 ($7.50 to $4.85). “Our [cost-reduction] initiatives have boosted information consumption and the information economy.”

The company aims for its broadband coverage to reach 70 per cent of households by the end of the year, with fibre making up 90 per cent of the network.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association