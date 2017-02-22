English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile, Qualcomm, ZTE plan 5G trials

22 FEB 2017

China Mobile – the world’s largest operator – plans to work with Qualcomm and ZTE on trials intended to accelerate the path to 5G in the country.

The trio will conduct interoperability testing and over-the-air field trials during the second half of the year based on the 5G New Radio (NR) specifications under development by 3GPP.

Wang Xiaoyun, China Mobile’s general manager, technology department, said 5G was important for the company’s future development and cross-industry collaboration was vital in enabling the technology to reach its potential.

He said: “We have finished our phase I trial on 5G key technologies and started the phase II trial on 5G system.  The collaboration with Qualcomm and ZTE will push the devices and base station to be matured and ensure their time to market.”

“We encourage more partners to work together [to] facilitate the completion of the global unified 5G standard, drive the industrialisation and build a harmonised ecosystem through the trial, test and cross industry innovation.”

Field trials
The trials announced with ZTE and Qualcomm will use 3.5GHz spectrum and are intended to drive the entire mobile ecosystem toward rapid validation and commercialisation of 5G NR technologies, enabling timely commercial network launches, Qualcomm said in a statement.

A Qualcomm device prototype and ZTE base stations will simulate real-world scenarios across a broad set of 5G NR use cases and deployment scenarios. The trial will make use of advanced 3GPP 5G NR technologies, including massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antenna technology, adaptive self-contained TDD, beam-forming techniques and scalable OFDM-based waveforms.

Sub-6GHz mid-band spectrum is a critical band in China for achieving ubiquitous coverage and capacity to address the large number of envisioned 5G use cases.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ZTE cautions on financial impact of US trade woes

Zong earmarks $200M for Pakistan 3G/4G expansion

Asia Briefs: SKT to construct LoRa network for CAT; Qualcomm, TDK set up Singapore venture & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association