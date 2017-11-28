English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile poised for nationwide RCS launch

28 NOV 2017

China Mobile announced it will launch Rich Communication Services (RCS) across the country on 1 December, a move that will pit the world’s largest operator head-to-head with messaging giant Tencent.

Under the new brand 4G+Smart, the operator will offer enhanced messaging using GSMA RCS standards. Features include the ability to exchange high resolution images, chat and share files.

Many enhanced messaging features are already available through OTT applications. One of the most popular in China is Tencent’s WeChat, which China Daily earlier this month estimated to have more than 960 million users.

However, by offering the service without the need to download a specific app, China Mobile will hope to gain significant traction among its base of 885 million mobile subscribers.

The feature will be native on compatible handsets including the Samsung S8 and Huawei Mate 10. Similar functionality will be offered to enterprise customers via an app called And Fei Xin.

Momentum
China Mobile announced the new system at its Global Partners Conference in Guangzhou, a move hailed by the GSMA as a “huge boost” for the adoption of RCS services.

In a statement, the association said: “Momentum for RCS is growing around the world. There are currently 50 launched networks and over 157 million active monthly users. The potential for continued growth is also huge.”

Operators with the technology already available include AT&T, Orange, Sprint, Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom. The GSMA predicts there will be 350 million RCS users around the world by Q4 2018 and a billion by Q1 2019.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

4G subs account for 69% of China total

China 4G subscriber base hits 932M

Blog: China operator H1 2017 scorecard
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association