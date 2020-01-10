China Mobile eyes India operator JV - Mobile World Live

China Mobile reportedly entered early stage talks with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on developing a cloud service joint venture for the Indian market.

Business news service Live Mint reported China Mobile was interested in creating a business focused on cloud networking services with either operator or potentially both.

Sources told the publication the China-based company would likely leave the day-to-day running of the new unit to its local partner, but hold enough voting stock for high-level intervention when required.

China Mobile already runs the enterprise-focused Cloud Connect service in its home market, offering a range of services, platforms and infrastructure such as data centres.

Currently Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea each supply enterprise cloud networking services in India. However, a venture part-funded by China Mobile would allow them to step-up their plays in the potentially high-growth segment at a time when both companies’ pot of available cash is under severe pressure.

Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel began a bid to raise $3 billion in funds as it attempts to source the cash to pay-off controversial fees being levied by the Indian Government.

In its latest financial statement, Vodafone Idea set aside INR257 billion ($3.6 billion) to cover its charges following the same Supreme Court ruling against the country’s operators.