 China Mobile eyes India operator JV - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile eyes India operator JV

10 JAN 2020

China Mobile reportedly entered early stage talks with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on developing a cloud service joint venture for the Indian market.

Business news service Live Mint reported China Mobile was interested in creating a business focused on cloud networking services with either operator or potentially both.

Sources told the publication the China-based company would likely leave the day-to-day running of the new unit to its local partner, but hold enough voting stock for high-level intervention when required.

China Mobile already runs the enterprise-focused Cloud Connect service in its home market, offering a range of services, platforms and infrastructure such as data centres.

Currently Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea each supply enterprise cloud networking services in India. However, a venture part-funded by China Mobile would allow them to step-up their plays in the potentially high-growth segment at a time when both companies’ pot of available cash is under severe pressure.

Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel began a bid to raise $3 billion in funds as it attempts to source the cash to pay-off controversial fees being levied by the Indian Government.

In its latest financial statement, Vodafone Idea set aside INR257 billion ($3.6 billion) to cover its charges following the same Supreme Court ruling against the country’s operators.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel makes $3B funding move as AGR deadline looms

Vodafone Idea denies holding asset sale talks

Vodafone Idea faces closure threat
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association