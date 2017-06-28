English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWC Shanghai 2017

China, India to account for half of new AsiaPac subs

28 JUN 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SHANGHAI 2017: The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to account for two-thirds of the world’s mobile subscriber growth by the end of 2020, led by rapid increases in China and India, bringing the number of unique users in the area to 3.1 billion.

According to new figures from GSMA Intelligence, almost half of the world’s 753 million new subscribers expected by the end of 2020 will be located in India and China – with 206 million and 155 million new users respectively.

The latest version of the GSMA Mobile Economy: Asia Pacific report, published today, tipped the Asia-Pacific region to drive growth as unique subscriber numbers rise from 2.7 billion in 2016 to 3.1 billion in 2020.

This increase will boost mobile penetration in the region from a reported 66 per cent of the population last year to 75 per cent in 2020.

Technology advances
During 2016 more than half of the region’s users had access to 3G or 4G technology. This figure is expected to continue to rise, with 5G technology advancing rapidly in developed markets.

“Led by India and China, Asia’s mobile industry will be the main engine of global subscriber growth for the remainder of the decade, connecting almost half a billion new customers across the region by 2020,” said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA.

“We are also seeing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across both developed and emerging markets in the region. Meanwhile, advanced operators in Asia are set to become among the first in the world to launch commercial 5G networks before the end of the decade,” Granryd added.

In the wide-ranging report, GSMA analysts estimated mobile technologies and associated services contributed $1.3 trillion in “economic value” to the region in 2016 – accounting for 5.2 per cent of regional GDP. This is expected to rise to $1.6 trillion in 2020 – equivalent to 5.4 per cent of GDP.

Although the report found strong growth in the region, it also highlighted the wide variations within the market.

The Asia-Pacific area boasts four of the world’s most penetrated markets – Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan – but also some of the lowest as North Korea and some Pacific Islands lag well behind the global average.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association