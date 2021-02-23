China calls for teamwork on security standards - Mobile World Live

MWC SHANGHAI 2021: Liu Liehong, deputy minister of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), pressed international partners to join a global data security initiative launched by the country in 2020, arguing collaboration on standards was key to advancing 5G globally.

On the keynote stage, Liu said the country was eager to “work out the 5G cybersecurity standard” to enable “interoperability and mutual recognition for technologies so we can have a bridge for collaboration”.

He added MIIT “stands ready to strengthen our guidance and policy for the mobile industry”.

The government’s global data security initiative aims to unite companies around common principles in an apparent response to US efforts to restrict use of Huawei equipment due to perceived security threats.

Liu stressed the need for international cooperation and collaboration “so that we can complement each other, promote each other and enhance the level of development of global 5G”.

The official noted Chinese operators have already built 718,000 5G base stations, accounting for 70 per cent of global deployments.

He added the country has more than 200 million 5G subscribers, with standalone coverage now reaching all “municipality-level cities”.