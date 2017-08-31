English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China authorities review Apple antitrust complaint

31 AUG 2017

China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce is reviewing app developers’ accusations Apple abused its market position, Bloomberg reported.

The review – which could lead to a more formal investigation – follows a complaint lodged in early August on behalf of the group of 28 developers by law company Dare & Sure. The companies say Apple removed apps from the App Store without reason, and charged high fees of up to 30 per cent for in-app purchases.

Dare & Sure also complained Apple treated developers in China unfairly in comparison to their US counterparts. In a statement, the law company told Bloomberg it is now representing an additional 22 app developers with similar grievances.

Tencent deal
The news comes as Apple makes moves to expand the use of App Store in China. The US-based company announced a deal with WeChat owner Tencent earlier this week to offer WeChat Pay as an approved payment platform in the store.

WeChat Pay is one of the two major online and mobile payment methods in the country, alongside Alibaba affiliate Alipay.

Apple and Tencent came to the arrangement despite tensions earlier in the year over fees related to in-app tipping, and the launch of a rival app purchase facility by the Chinese company.

China is a thorny market for Apple, with the company reporting double-digit declines in sales for six consecutive quarters.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung to expand memory chip output in China

China 4G base station numbers pass halfway mark

Apple attempts to stem illegal Hong Kong iPhone sales
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association