China 4G user base hits 927M

China’s big three mobile operators continued their steady march toward 1 billion 4G users, picking up a combined 23.5 million LTE subs in August and taking their total to 927 million.

China Mobile, the market leader with a 64 per cent share of total mobile connections, added 11 million 4G subs to end August with a staggering 617 million LTE users.

Number two operator China Unicom (in terms of total mobile subs) picked up 7.5 million LTE subs to bring its 4G total to 153 million. It narrowed the gap with rival China Telecom, which ended the month with 157 million LTE subs after signing up 5 million 4G users in August.

In December 2016, China Telecom had 122 million 4G subs compared with 104.5 million for China Unicom.

4G accounts for 67.2 per cent of mobile subscribers in China. The country has 1.38 billion total mobile subs after adding 60.1 million in the first eight months of the year.