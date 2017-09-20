English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China 4G user base hits 927M

20 SEP 2017

China’s big three mobile operators continued their steady march toward 1 billion 4G users, picking up a combined 23.5 million LTE subs in August and taking their total to 927 million.

China Mobile, the market leader with a 64 per cent share of total mobile connections, added 11 million 4G subs to end August with a staggering 617 million LTE users.

Number two operator China Unicom (in terms of total mobile subs) picked up 7.5 million LTE subs to bring its 4G total to 153 million. It narrowed the gap with rival China Telecom, which ended the month with 157 million LTE subs after signing up 5 million 4G users in August.

In December 2016, China Telecom had 122 million 4G subs compared with 104.5 million for China Unicom.

4G accounts for 67.2 per cent of mobile subscribers in China. The country has 1.38 billion total mobile subs after adding 60.1 million in the first eight months of the year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Zong expands 4G lead in Pakistan

Blog: Despite rising capex, 4G still slow in Philippines

CAICT reveals decline in China handset shipments
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association