 Chile move, forex hits America Movil bottom line - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Chile move, forex hits America Movil bottom line

15 FEB 2023

Operator group America Movil recorded a decline in profit for Q4 2022 after deconsolidating its unit in Chile, as currency movements blunted service revenue across several markets.

America Movil reported an 89.6 per cent year-on-year reduction in net profit to MXP13.7 billion ($735.7 million), though in Q4 2021 it booked a healthy sum from the sale of US business Tracfone Wireless.

It noted its bottom-line this time around had been impacted by the deconsolidation of Claro Chile, noting the effect of the depreciation of the Chilean Peso relative to its Mexican counterpart “over the years”.

The group’s Q4 revenue fell 2.4 per cent to MXP216 billion, a drop partly attributed to movements of most of its operating currencies against that used in its Mexican home market.

It added at constant exchange rates, service revenue would have been up 6 per cent.

Comparative revenue figures had been adjusted to reflect its divestments and the spin-off of its tower business earlier in 2022.

By the end of the quarter, America Movil noted it had almost 300 million wireless subscribers across its units, up 7.6 per cent.

The company also declared it had performed a “clean-up of 4.1 million subscribers in Brazil” adding this was “pursuant to the acquisition of Oi mobile clients in May 2022 since they were not generating traffic.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia banks on domestic revival

Rakuten chief sees growth path after costs plummet

Millicom mobile momentum continues in Q4 2022

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association