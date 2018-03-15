English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Chen signs lucrative BlackBerry contract renewal

15 MAR 2018

BlackBerry inked a five-year contract extension with CEO John Chen (pictured), keeping the executive on board until November 2023.

While the executive’s basic salary and short-term incentives remain unchanged, Chen was awarded equity comprising a total of 10 million restricted share units which Bloomberg reported were worth $128 million based on their price at the close of markets on 14 March, the day before the extension was announced.

In a statement, BlackBerry explained 5 million of the share units “will vest annually over five years in equal tranches” from 3 November 2019. Payment of the remainder will be based on the company’s share price hitting a level of between $16 and $20. A related cash payment will become due if the share price hits $30.

For all of the performance-related awards to come into play, BlackBerry’s market capitalisation must reach approximately $16.1 billion “representing an increase of about 134 per cent” above its capitalisation at the close of business on 14 March, the company stated.

Chen joined the company in 2013 and steered it through a transformation which saw it exit a failing handset manufacturing business in favour of a new focus on cybersecurity and embedded software.

When Chen started at the company, 40 per cent of revenue was generated by hardware, with just 7 per cent coming from software. By the end of the company’s fiscal Q3 2018 (the three months to end-November 2017) the mix had shifted to include around 45 per cent of revenue from enterprise software and services, 21 per cent from licensing and just 3.8 per cent from handheld devices.

Prem Watsa, chair of the BlackBerry board’s compensation committee, said Chen’s leadership is “critical” to the company.

“John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

BlackBerry sues Facebook on patent infringement

TCL wants to push BlackBerry beyond enterprise

Baidu, BlackBerry team to develop self-driving tech
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association