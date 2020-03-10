 Charter launches Spectrum Mobile 5G offer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Charter launches Spectrum Mobile 5G offer

10 MAR 2020

Charter Communications beat cable rival Comcast to the 5G punch, offering next-generation access on its Spectrum Mobile MVNO service, despite limited coverage and questions about the supply of compatible handsets.

Service is being offered to customers on Spectrum Mobile’s $45 per month unlimited tariff at no additional charge, however those on the company’s by-the-gig plan will not be able to access 5G.

Initial coverage using mmWave spectrum will be available in a handful of cities, including parts of New York; Charlotte, NC; Dallas; and Los Angeles, though the company noted MVNO partner Verizon plans to add broader high-band and new low-band coverage later in 2020.

Charter Communications is offering a selection of three 5G-compatible devices from Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 line. But it is possible supply of those handsets could become constrained, after the appearance of new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases repeatedly forced Samsung to shut down production facilities in South Korea.

Earlier this month, Verizon CFO Matt Ellis warned continued production delays at factories in areas hit hard by the virus could dent operator equipment revenue.

Charter Communications’ 5G rollout comes ahead of an expected move by Comcast, which also offers mobile service through an MVNO deal with Verizon: in February it outlined plans to launch 5G data packages “soon”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Airtel taps Cisco to prep core for 5G

China Mobile readies round 2 of 5G build

Jio takes on network vendors with in-house 5G gear
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association