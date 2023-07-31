Charter Communications adds 648k mobile lines

Charter Communications continued a run of mobile additions with 648,000 more lines booked in Q2 for a total of 6.6 million, primarily driven by a promotional bundle.

The Spectrum One bundle appears to be resonating with customers. On an earnings call, CEO Chris Winfrey said 11 per cent of its broadband customers now have its mobile service.

Mobile revenue increased from $415 million in Q2 2022 to $539 million.

“We expect mobile penetration to meaningfully grow over the next several years,” Winfrey stated.

Responding to analyst questions, Winfrey expressed confidence the company could manage any drop in mobile users associated with an end to the bundled plan.

“When you put the internet, Wi-Fi and mobile together, you can’t get that product, you can’t get that quality and you can’t get that pricing anywhere else inside the marketplace.”

Moffett Nathanson senior MD Craig Moffett credited the company for recognising mobile was more than just a side-line and noted its wireless costs were low.

He said it “crushed expectations” in the recent quarter: its mobile net additions in Q2 2022 were 344,000.