 Charter Communications adds 648k mobile lines - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Charter Communications adds 648k mobile lines

31 JUL 2023

Charter Communications continued a run of mobile additions with 648,000 more lines booked in Q2 for a total of 6.6 million, primarily driven by a promotional bundle.

The Spectrum One bundle appears to be resonating with customers. On an earnings call, CEO Chris Winfrey said 11 per cent of its broadband customers now have its mobile service.

Mobile revenue increased from $415 million in Q2 2022 to $539 million.

“We expect mobile penetration to meaningfully grow over the next several years,” Winfrey stated.

Responding to analyst questions, Winfrey expressed confidence the company could manage any drop in mobile users associated with an end to the bundled plan.

“When you put the internet, Wi-Fi and mobile together, you can’t get that product, you can’t get that quality and you can’t get that pricing anywhere else inside the marketplace.”

Moffett Nathanson senior MD Craig Moffett credited the company for recognising mobile was more than just a side-line and noted its wireless costs were low.

He said it “crushed expectations” in the recent quarter: its mobile net additions in Q2 2022 were 344,000.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Nokia lauds Charter Communications 5G deal

Charter Communications spices up mobile mix

Charter CEO touts wireless gains in Q2

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association