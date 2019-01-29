Charlier given top job at Digicel - Mobile World Live

Digicel Group appointed former Veon chief Jean-Yves Charlier (pictured) as its CEO, following the death of predecessor Alexander Matuschka von Greiffenclau last month.

Charlier was appointed to the operator group’s board in September 2018 as executive vice chairman.

Former boss von Greiffenclau had been in charge since February 2018 and took over from long-term CEO Colm Delves, who stepped down after 13 years at the helm.

Digicel Group is headquartered in Jamaica and operates in 31 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. It has 14 million customers across its media and communications services, and is in the process of restructuring the business under its Digicel 2030 Global Transformation Programme.

Chairman Denis O’Brien said: “As we continue to build Digicel for the future with the power of digital firmly at the core of our ambitions, Jean-Yves is the natural leader for our business. His impressive track record leading some of the industry’s major providers – coupled with his vision and pragmatism – make him the ideal choice for the next stage of our journey.”

Charlier resigned from Veon in March 2018 after three years as its CEO, overseeing its rebrand from Vimpelcom following a bribery scandal in Uzbekistan. Prior to his stint at Veon, he was CEO of French operator SFR and previously worked at media company Vivendi.