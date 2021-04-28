CES will return to Las Vegas in January in-person and digital

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) revealed 1,000 companies had already committed to attend CES 2022, which it plans to run in Las Vegas from 5 January to 8 January 2022.

Covid-19 (coronavirus) forced the giant trade show to adopt an all-digital format this year. CTA stated some digital elements will remain in place in 2022, with a so-called anchor desk used to connect remote attendees with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements, and to add new content after the event.

Exhibitors already committed for 2022 include AT&T, Amazon, Qualcomm, Intel, Dell, Google, Daimler, Hyundai, IBM, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, AMD and Sony.

“Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation”, CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro said.

CTA pledged to continue monitoring and following the US Centre for Disease Control guidelines regarding Covid-19, and will also adhere to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

CES is traditionally an important event for smartphone manufacturers, except for Apple, which has in the past attempted to upstage the event by launching new products from its Silicon Valley headquarters at the same time as the show.

In 2022, 5G handsets are likely to dominate, which could be one reason Dish Network chose Las Vegas as the first city for its greenfield next-generation network deployment.