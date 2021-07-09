 Cellnex closes Polkomtel infrastructure deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Cellnex closes Polkomtel infrastructure deal

09 JUL 2021

Cellnex formalised the takeover of Polish infrastructure company Polkomtel Infrastruktura in a €1.6 billion deal which turned Poland into one of the biggest markets for the Spain-based telecoms infrastructure provider.

Following approval from Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Cellnex acquires 99.99 per cent of the Polish entity.

Bringing in around 7,000 towers to its portfolio and active equipment which includes 37,000 radio carriers, Cellnex’s total reach in Poland hits more than 14,000 sites after finalising a deal with Polish operator Play in April.

The Spanish company will operate voice and data transmission equipment, fibre backbone and fibre-to-the-tower backhaul.

Deputy CEO Alex Mestre said the company’s expansion into active infrastructure was “a qualitative leap”, establishing “a new reality” for Cellnex which broadens its development and growth opportunities.

Maciej Stec, VP for strategy of Polkomtel and parent Cyfrowy Polsat, described active and passive network sharing as “crucial for the provision of mobile connectivity in the future”.

Recent conquests of Cellnex in Europe include a deal to acquire Altice Europe’s tower unit Hivory in France for €5.2 billion and closing a takeover of CK Hutchison’s towers in Sweden for €10 billion.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Español

