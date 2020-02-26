 Cellnex, Bouygues forge €1B 5G network deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellnex, Bouygues forge €1B 5G network deal

26 FEB 2020

Wireless infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom and French operator Bouygues Telecom struck a €1 billion deal to combine efforts in a bid to accelerate the roll-out of mobile and fixed 5G networks in France.

As part of the deal, announced by Cellnex Telecom in a statement, a joint venture will be created, with Bouygues Telecom owning 49 per cent and Cellnex Telecom the remaining 51 per cent.

The new entity plans to roll out a fibre optic network of up to 31,500 kms in France over the next seven years, providing mobile and fixed fibre-based connectivity. The network will further interconnect rooftop infrastructure and mobile towers, 5,000 of which are owned by Cellnex Telecom, to provide service to Bouygues Telecom.

It is expected the new company’s EBITDA will hit €80 million after the full deployment.

Cellnex Telecom CEO Tobias Martinez argued the agreement represented the company’s “commitment to a holistic cooperation model with our key customers to facilitate planning and efficient operation of the telecoms infrastructures networks”.

Jean Paul Arzel, network director at Bouygues Telecom, added the partnership would bring “great opportunities to enhance the capacity of our fixed and mobile network through a high performance optical fibre infrastructure, and support and accelerate our 5G roll-out”.

Cellnex Telecom said the tie-up with Bouygues Telecom would further reinforce its position in the French market, which it entered in 2016, by expanding the sites it manages to nearly 14,000 by 2027.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Blog: Was 2019 really the year of 5G?

iPhone XR tops 2019 smartphone shipments

French operators apply for fixed-price 5G blocks

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association