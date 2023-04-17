 Cellcom, Parallel Wireless commence SA 5G pilot - Mobile World Live
Home

Cellcom, Parallel Wireless commence SA 5G pilot

17 APR 2023

Israel-based Cellcom and Parallel Wireless outlined the launch of a pilot which builds on an announcement in January the operator planned to construct a cloud-based standalone (SA) 5G network.

The companies stated the pilot will enable the deployment of autonomous SA 5G core sites across Israel, with the test scheduled to conclude by the year-end.

It includes the use of an end-to-end open RAN platform to test RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) capabilities.

RIC is a key element for operators to employ open RAN set-ups compatible with hard- and software from various vendors at a lower cost than single-supplier approaches.

Baruch Navon, president and COO of Parallel Wireless, stated his company’s open RAN software is expected to deliver improved agility, flexibility, resilience and performance across Cellcom’s network.

Parallel Wireless partnered with Juniper Networks in 2022 on a trial involving RIC and Vodafone Group announced in January it was conducting open RAN tests involving both companies.

The announcements with Cellcom and Vodafone indicate Parallel Wireless is finding a measure of success in the open RAN market after mass lay-offs in 2022.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

