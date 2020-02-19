 Cellcom in pole position for Golan Telecom deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellcom in pole position for Golan Telecom deal

19 FEB 2020

Israeli operator Cellcom looked to have won a race to acquire rival Golan Telecom, seeing off competition from Bezeq with the signing of an MoU which aims to deliver a concrete deal by the close of the year.

Terms agreed involve a potential purchase price of ILS590 million ($172.3 million) which would be paid in two installments: ILS413 upon completion of the transaction and the remaining ILS177 million within three years of closing.

Cellcom announced the MoU shortly after rival Bezeq launched an ILS710 million bid for Golan Telecom, with a view to merging the business with its Pelephone operation.

Any deal will be subject to “standard and customary conditions”, along with due diligence by Cellcom, “receipt of regulatory approvals” and a continuation of Golan Telecom’s current financial performance, the company said in a statement announcing the MOU.

If it succeeds, Cellcom will add 900,000 subscribers to the 2.7 million it counted at end Q3 2019, making the operator the clear market leader by that metric. Its closest rival, Partner Communications, had 2.65 million subscribers at the close of the third quarter, followed by Pelephone (2.31 million) and Hot Mobile (1.28 million), information from each company showed.

The agreement could be bad news for Hot Mobile, with sources telling local publication Globes a planned acquisition of Partner Communications could be scuppered as a result of the consolidation.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Bezeq, Cellcom battle to buy Golan Telecom

Consolidation threat prompts Cellcom talks with Golan

Cellcom staff strike over restructure plans

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association