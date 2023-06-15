 Cell C taps ex-Vodacom consumer chief for CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cell C taps ex-Vodacom consumer chief for CEO role

15 JUN 2023

South African operator Cell C revealed long-standing Vodacom Group executive Jorge Mendes will become its CEO at the start of July, an appointment the company lauded as a positive step towards restoring its position as a key industry player.

In a statement, Cell C noted there was a high expectation of its new chief to help grow the business and enhance profitability.

Mendes replaces acting CEO Brett Copans, who took the interim role alongside his responsibilities as chief restructuring officer when former boss Douglas Craigie Stevenson resigned for personal reasons in March.

The incoming chief worked across various Vodacom companies for 23 years, culminating in being chief officer: consumer business unit when parting company with his former employer earlier this year.

Cell C noted the appointment comes at a “pivotal time” with increasing competition in the South African market, adding the executive had a “proven track record of driving growth and profitability in challenging market conditions”.

The operator is the fourth largest in South Africa by GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q1, with 12.7 million. It ranks behind Vodacom (44.2 million), MTN (35.9 million) and Telkom (18.9 million).

It Cell C completed a debt recapitalisation programme in an attempt to turn around its finances in 2022.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodacom poised to acquire Cell C subscribers

Telkom throws hat back in the ring for Cell C

MTN keen to resolve Cell C woes

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association