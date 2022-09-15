 CCA settles succession for top job - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CCA settles succession for top job

15 SEP 2022

The Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) named current SVP of legislative affairs Tim Donovan (pictured) as the replacement for president and CEO Steven Berry, who detailed an intention to retire at the end of the year.

CCA chair Mark Naze stated Berry transformed the CCA during his 13-year spell with the group, making it a leading advocacy organisation.

Naze added Donovan “is one of the most knowledgeable advocates” for mobile operators and “an expert on the policy issues”. The executive offers more than a decade of experience with the CCA and previously handled government affairs for the Direct Marketing Association.

Current CCA SVP of media and communications Lucy Hodas will become COO in January 2023.

The CCA represents mobile operators and stakeholders, with members including small, rural companies serving less than 5,000 customers alongside larger regional and national operators.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Covid surge forces CCA conference online

CCA inks tower deal with Tillman Infrastructure

US operators press for Huawei replacement funding

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association