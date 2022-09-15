CCA settles succession for top job

The Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) named current SVP of legislative affairs Tim Donovan (pictured) as the replacement for president and CEO Steven Berry, who detailed an intention to retire at the end of the year.

CCA chair Mark Naze stated Berry transformed the CCA during his 13-year spell with the group, making it a leading advocacy organisation.

Naze added Donovan “is one of the most knowledgeable advocates” for mobile operators and “an expert on the policy issues”. The executive offers more than a decade of experience with the CCA and previously handled government affairs for the Direct Marketing Association.

Current CCA SVP of media and communications Lucy Hodas will become COO in January 2023.

The CCA represents mobile operators and stakeholders, with members including small, rural companies serving less than 5,000 customers alongside larger regional and national operators.