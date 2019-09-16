 CCA seeks closer mobile, cable collaboration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CCA seeks closer mobile, cable collaboration

16 SEP 2019

The head of the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) talked up a new event partnership with ACA Connects, intended to foster the exchange of knowledge between mobile and cable operators.

Steven Berry told Mobile World Live ACA Connects (formerly the American Cable Association) for the first time will hold its regional member meeting at CCA’s annual convention this week, with a number of cable executives lined up to speak on CCA’s keynote stage.

“What we’re finding is many of our carriers also provide cable products, and many of their cable operators now provide either Wi-Fi or fixed wireless products. So the idea was, why don’t we come together and jointly provide information and exchange concerns, ideas and solutions.”

Berry said shared interests include policy, noting the CCA and ACA Connects in July joined forces on a proposal to open 370MHz of valuable mid-band spectrum between 3.7GHz and 4.2GHz (C-Band).

The executive said spectrum will be a key topic at the convention, with a focus on mmWave implementations and opportunities in the 3.5GHz band as commercial deployments near.

Also on the agenda are discussions on 5G for rural markets, cybersecurity and marketing strategy.

The convention kicks off today (16 September) in Rhode Island.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US lines up $700M to rip and replace Huawei

Rural US operators stuck in 5G holding pattern

Rural US operators call for clarity on Huawei

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association