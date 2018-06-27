English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

CBRS operators boosted by IMSI allocation

27 JUN 2018

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) issued the first International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) number for operators using 3.5GHz spectrum in the US, in a move meant to accelerate commercial deployments in the band.

Development of the 15-digit code will allow operators using the spectrum, commonly referred to as Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), to interconnect with other networks. ATIS developed the IMSI in collaboration with the CBRS Alliance.

ATIS president and CEO, Susan Miller, noted the CBRS-specific IMSI will make mobile connectivity “more widely available.”

In a statement, the CBRS Alliance said such connectivity would typically be in stadiums, blocks of flats, shopping centres “and other large facilities”. Other uses will be added “as they evolve.”

ATIS added its IMSI oversight council will also begin administering IMSI block numbers (IBNs) for CBRS operators, which can be used to support the launch LTE and IoT services.

Al Jette, head of North American Industry Environment at Nokia and chair of the CBRS Alliance Technical Work Group, explained access to these identifiers will allow operators in the band to move forward with new use cases. One such application is neutral host, which allows public venues to provide LTE service to guests regardless of their mobile network operator.

“The [CBRS] Alliance has defined how neutral host services will work using shared CBRS spectrum, and this new IBN category acts as a catalyst to enable that framework.”

In April the CBRS Alliance unveiled baseline LTE coexistence and network specifications as part of its bid to speed deployments in the band.

The progress comes despite lingering uncertainty about the licensing framework for the shared band. The US Federal Communications Commission is currently reviewing its rules with an eye toward extending licence areas and duration.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: Is the US wireless market really competitive?

Hurricane Maria wipes out cellular in Puerto Rico

The Future of Wireless in Healthcare: Powering the Applications for 21st Century Care

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association