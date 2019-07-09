Canadian operators hit by voice outage - Mobile World Live

A major outage interrupted voice services for mobile customers in Canada, in an incident which impacted several top operators in the country.

Rogers Communications, the country’s largest mobile operator, noted issues across its Rogers Wireless, Fido Mobile and Chatr Mobile brands. Canada’s fourth-largest operator Freedom Mobile also warned of service disruptions.

Trouble began Sunday and lingered until Monday evening (8 July) as restoration efforts continued.

The outage was isolated to voice services, impeding users’ ability to place or receive calls, including to emergency services: SMS and data services were unaffected.

Neither Rogers Communications nor Freedom Mobile disclosed the cause of the problem, but the latter called it “an industry wide issue” in a Twitter post.

Telus and Bell Canada’s networks were largely spared, but the pair advised customers they might experience calling issues due to service interruptions on the other operators’ networks.