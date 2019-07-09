 Canadian operators hit by voice outage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Canadian operators hit by voice outage

09 JUL 2019

A major outage interrupted voice services for mobile customers in Canada, in an incident which impacted several top operators in the country.

Rogers Communications, the country’s largest mobile operator, noted issues across its Rogers Wireless, Fido Mobile and Chatr Mobile brands. Canada’s fourth-largest operator Freedom Mobile also warned of service disruptions.

Trouble began Sunday and lingered until Monday evening (8 July) as restoration efforts continued.

The outage was isolated to voice services, impeding users’ ability to place or receive calls, including to emergency services: SMS and data services were unaffected.

Neither Rogers Communications nor Freedom Mobile disclosed the cause of the problem, but the latter called it “an industry wide issue” in a Twitter post.

Telus and Bell Canada’s networks were largely spared, but the pair advised customers they might experience calling issues due to service interruptions on the other operators’ networks.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Canadian operators make unlimited moves

Rogers vice chair issues Huawei warning

Rogers puts low-band spectrum at heart of 5G plans

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association