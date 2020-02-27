 Canadian operators blast wholesale plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Canadian operators blast wholesale plan

27 FEB 2020

Canadian operators protested a proposed regulatory change which would require them to lease spare network capacity to MVNOs to boost competition and lower costs for consumers, arguing such a move is unnecessary and would harm investments in 5G.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) proposed the amendment to wholesale rules for MVNO access as part of a broader review of wireless regulation initiated in February 2019. Hearings addressing the issue and the state of Canada’s mobile market more generally began last week and are expected to end on 28 February.

In testimony Rogers Communications president and CEO Joseph Natale insisted the country already had a fiercely competitive market with “at least three formidable competitors and seven or eight brands in every market trying to eat our lunch”.

He added tariffs in Canada are comparable to those in the US, noting Verizon’s entry-level unlimited plan costs a little more than CAD90 ($67.54) while Rogers Communications’ own unlimited offering starts at CAD75.

Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle had previously offered a similar argument, claiming mandated MVNO access would harm innovation, investment and job creation, and delay 5G deployments.

And Pierre Karl Peladeau, president and CEO of Videotron parent Quebecor, had stated the move would actually strengthen the position of the country’s top three players by enabling MVNOs to erode regional operator market share.

He warned the change would be “a historic mistake with dire consequences”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Altice USA raises prices as mobile unit grows

Charter MVNO passes 1M mark

Comcast mobile net adds soar in Q4

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association