 Canada releases Huawei CFO on bail - Mobile World Live
Home

Canada releases Huawei CFO on bail

12 DEC 2018

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured) was released on bail by a Canadian court after being held for ten days and US President Donald Trump said he could intervene in the case, Reuters reported.

Bail was set at CAD10 million ($7.5 million): Meng is required to wear an electronic ankle tag and be under 24-hour surveillance. She must also return to the court on 6 February.

Trump told Reuters he is willing to intervene if it would improve national security or help forge a trade deal with China.

Meng, the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver on 1 December on suspicion of violating trade controls imposed on Iran by the US. She faces possible extradition to the US, which has 60 days to make a formal extradition request.

The US Department of Justice alleges she misled international banks about Iran-linked transactions involving Skycom Tech.

Trade disputes
Meng’s arrest has further damaged US-China relations, which have deteriorated in recent months due to an escalating trade war.

China’s government earlier called on Canada to immediately release Meng and threatened severe consequences if she was not. China also summoned the US ambassador in Beijing to protest the arrest.

Huawei issued a statement saying: “We have every confidence that the Canadian and US legal systems will reach a just conclusion in the following proceedings.”

Aside from the arrest, the Shenzhen-based equipment maker suffered a number of heavy blows over the last week. BT reportedly plans to remove all the vendor’s equipment from its mobile arm EE’s core 4G network within two years, while operators in Japan said they have no plans to deploy Chinese gear in their 5G networks.

This followed the Japanese government banning the use of Chinese telecoms equipment by government agencies.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

