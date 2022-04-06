 Canada gets tough with tech on news content - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Canada gets tough with tech on news content

06 APR 2022

Canada reportedly outlined details of proposed legislation requiring major tech companies including Facebook and Google to strike deals with news publishers to use their content, as the country follows a move by Australia in 2021.

Reuters reported Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez used a press conference to outline details of the Online News Act put forward by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The plan will require digital companies with “a bargaining imbalance”, to negotiate fairer deals with news businesses.

This imbalance is measured on metrics including global revenue, and final deals will be assessed by a regulator, explained Rodriguez.

If the deals struck do not meet criteria set by the act, the digital platforms will be subject to an arbitration process overseen by Canada’s telecoms regulator.

Crisis
Rodriguez said Canada’s news sector was “in crisis”, with more than 450 outlets closing since 2008, including 64 in the last two years.

Google and Meta Platforms have committed to invest CAD1 billion ($800.1 million) into journalism initiatives in the country.

Canada’s government made its intentions clear to introduce similar laws to Australia around news content in February 2021.

Google and Meta Platform’s Facebook are required to pay media companies in Australia for content used on their platforms, ensuring they are fairly remunerated.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Canada injects $1.2B in satellite play

Canadá impondrá condiciones a Facebook semejantes a las adoptadas por Australia

Canada to follow Australia Facebook curbs
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association