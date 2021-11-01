 US C-Band tension escalates - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US C-Band tension escalates

01 NOV 2021
C-Band

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reportedly prepared to issue a warning stating 5G transmissions in the C-Band may interfere with flight safety, projecting flight delays and cancellations could result from operators’ upcoming launches.

A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed the FAA is drafting guidance to explain how 5G in the C-Band spectrum may impact the performance of radar altimeters on aircraft. The agency projected airline schedules will be impacted if pilots do not use cockpit systems relying on the altitude equipment.

Radar altimeters use spectrum in the 4.2GHz to 4.4GHz band. In the US, mobile operators are expected to use C-Band n77 spanning 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocating blocks in the 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz following an auction earlier this year.

Satellite companies are in the process of clearing the spectrum for mobile operators, with 5G services set to begin in 46 US markets on 6 December.

The US aviation industry expressed concern before the C-Band auction. Early last month, FAA deputy administrator Bradley Mims wrote about “deep concern” regarding potential interference, Reuters reported adding the FCC argued its track record demonstrated a continuing commitment to aviation safety.

Outside the US, several operators operate C-Band 5G networks.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

KDDI mobile business hit by falling ARPU

Telenor supports industrial automation in Norway

T-Mobile US tech boss claims major 5G lead over rivals
MWC LA 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association