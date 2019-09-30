 Bulgaria’s Vivacom attracts two bidders - Mobile World Live
Home

Bulgaria’s Vivacom attracts two bidders

30 SEP 2019

Two private equity companies are reportedly looking to acquire Bulgaria’s largest operator, Vivacom, in a deal that could fetch more than €1 billion.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the situation, reported indicative bids were submitted by United Group and Providence Equity Partners and both companies are now conducting due diligence.

One of the operator’s top shareholders, Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev, said in July that Vivacom was up for sale.

FT sources said United Group offered €1.1 billion, while Providence made a €1.05 billion bid to acquire the operator, which is valued at around €1.2 billion.

Bulgarian media outlet Capital added that Vivacom has attracted interest from around 10 financial investors, though the operator has received just three initial offers, one of which that did not meet the bidding requirements.

It was also stated the two potential buyers United Group and Providence could place binding offers by the middle of October.

The Bulgarian operator was bought by a consortium led by Roussev in 2015 for approximately €730 million.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

